A contractor has been charged in court on Thursday after a seriously injured migrant construction worker was left abandoned on the side of the road.

Glen Farrugia of J&G Farrugia contractors, faces a raft of charges including grievous bodily harm and trying to cover up the traces of a crime.

Farrugia is accused of abandoning 32-year-old Jaiteh Lamin on Selmun Road, Mellieħa, after he fell some two storeys at a construction site.

LIVE BLOG

'Quasi-clean criminal record'

12.10pm The defence sets out reasons why bail should be granted. Debono says the accused has a "quasi-clean criminal record". He had a conditional discharge dating back to 2008 or so. "Hence he’s not untrustworthy," Debono says.

Most charges don't carry lengthy jail term

12.07pm The defence says that save for the charge of grievous bodily harm, the other charges don’t exceed one year's jail term. Those are occupational health and employment related, he points out.

Prosecution objects to bail

12.06pm The prosecution objects to bail saying that Farrugia tampered with evidence and so there’s real risk that he will do so again. He also showed no remorse, they say. "He might tamper with the victim who is in hospital," the prosecution adds.

20 charges

12.04pm Farrugia faces 20 charges in all in relation to the incident and various employment law breaches.

Not guilty plea

12.02pm Farrugia stands to confirm that he’s a building contractor, aged 31, from Zebbuġ. He pleads not guilty.

Packed courtroom

12pm The inspector reads out at top speed the lengthy charges. It's difficult to keep up.

The courtroom is packed with officers, lawyers and relatives all packed in. The accused’s plea should now follow.

Grievous bodily harm among charges

11.47am The list of charges include:

Grievous bodily harm , in personal capacity and as director of the company;

in personal capacity and as director of the company; Trying to cover up the traces of crime;

Breaches of health and safety regulations regarding his workers including lack of training, and supervision at the workplace, to make necessary arrangements to protect his workers;

Failed to evaluate and avoid risks at work, to give the workers adequate information, to take all necessary measures to make sure that work in high places does not result in such incidents, to put up stable structures for that purpose, protective barriers to avoid falls, of sound material and placed at adequate height;

Failed to provide sufficiently protective gear, to check the condition of such gear in light of the risks at play, that gear is provided free of charge, in good hygienic condition, to consult representative of health and safety.

Failed as director to inform Jobsplus that he employed the victim. He employed workers without licence, having no valid permit,

Failed to pay relative wages in terms of law for the hours worked on public holiday (€150 on 21/9) and also leave payments, the statuory bonus,failed to pay wages between 20 to 28 September - €586 in total.

Failed to give necessary documents to his workers

Charges read out

11.45am Inspector Frendo begins to read a lengthy list of charges against the 31-year-old contractor from Zebbuġ.

Not informed of arrest

11.41am Debono claims Farrugia was not formally informed of his arrest and the reasons why. Frendo clarifies that he cannot vouch for something a colleague might have said. He wasn’t present at the time. Frendo makes reference to the charges and says that they show clearly why he was arrested.

Prosecution hits back

11.38am Frendo hits back. "Police must establish facts," he says. "At the time of arrest police had reasonable suspicion that Glen was the employer and he was summoned for questioning, as done in the ordinary course of work."

He said it was an early stage of the investigation and charges were not clear.

At 4pm on Tuesday, the suspect released a statement. At first he refused legal assistance at Qawra police. Later he chose not to sign the police statement.

Defence argues further

11.33am Defence lawyer Franco Debono makes reference to article 355 of the Criminal Code. This is about the legitimacy of the arrest. He says it’s the prosecution who must get evidence, direct not hearsay, that the arrest was valid. He says Frendo’s testimony shows that we do not know the officer, name and rank who decided to arrest Farrugia.

"At least the prosecution should be able to tell us who took the decision to arrest to ensure that legal requisites were satisfied. So we contest the validity of the arrest," he says.

He refers to a decree in separate proceedings where arrest was deemed invalid. Lawyers fire names and dates of decrees to buttress their arguments.

Health and safety

11.30am The prosecution informs the court that a Jobsplus representative is here regarding charges concerning employment and health and safety issues. There are also representatives from the Department For Industrial and Employment Relations.

No evidence to preserve

11.26am The defence asks if the police requested a magisterial inquiry. The inspector confirms but says that duty magistrate Rachel Montebello said that since the victim had been moved from the accident site, there was no evidence to preserve.

Defence contests validity of arrest

11.23am The defence is contesting the validity of the arrest and asks for more detail.

The prosecution says Farrugia was informed of the arrest and refused legal assistance. He was taken to Mosta police station and did not answer most of the questions.

The victim explained that he was taken from the accident site to that Selmun road and police felt that was sufficient suspicion to question the employer, the prosecution explains.

Victim identified Farrugia

11.20am Inspector Caruana continues for the prosecution. The inspector says the victim identified the employer, despite being barely able to speak. Farrugia was summoned to Qawra police station.

Victim fractured his spine

11.16am The prosecution sets out the case against Farrugia. They allege a man involved in a work place accident was moved from the site and dumped at Selmun road. The victim fell down two storeys. His employer allegedly moved him and told him to wait for help there. The victim fractured his spine.

The employer should have safeguarded his worker, the prosecution say. Farrugia did not cooperate with police, they add.

Case begins

11.13am Glen Farrugia enters the hall and talks to his lawyers. Superintendent Priscilla Caruana Lee and Inspector Frendo are prosecuting.

Jaiteh's story

11.04am Magistrate Lia is hearing another case. While we are waiting, you can read our journalist Kristina Abela's interview with Jaiteh.

Jaiteh Lamin is being treated in hospital for neck and back injuries. Photo: Caroline Galea

Contractor arrives

10.58am Glen Farrugia has just arrived at court, accompanied by a police officer. We're in hall 14, waiting for the case to begin. Farrugia is being represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb.