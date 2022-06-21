The chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Darren Carabott, has called on the government’s Director of Contracts to ensure that government procurement is open to competition.

In a letter sent jointly with Peter Agius, spokesperson for the Nationalist Party, Carabott insisted that procurement needs to be open for competition to secure best value for money and promote competition on the basis of innovation and efficiency.

The two officials complained that direct orders for the favoured few have become the norm rather than the exception.

“Honest entrepreneurs are being driven out of business, sometimes seeing their bids, based on decades of experience and know-how, being sidelined to brand new companies born out of nowhere - taking all government work. It is not what you know but who you know, they tell you in dismay,” they said.

They pointed out that the Department of Contracts is, by law, duty-bound to limit direct orders to exceptional circumstances. But recent court sentences had found that in some cases, the department actually facilitated direct orders.

“We call on the Director of the Contracts Department to stop being complicit to illegality,” they said.

The letter in full can be seen on the pdf below.

Attached files Letter to the Director of Contracts