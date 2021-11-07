The American University of Malta (AUM) considers itself a part of the Maltese community, which explains why it is making effective and valuable contributions to this host.

Since its inauguration, AUM has undertaken many initiatives in different areas, under a generous social responsibility plan that has seen a visible impact on beneficiary.

AUM believes it is important to invest in youth and pave the way for the next generation to prosper and excel, designing its support system to enhance the physical and mental abilities of the young men and women. To that end, AUM is sponsoring different kind of sports and encouraging its students to participate in these athletic activities.

AUM is sponsoring local clubs in the area, such as the Bormla Regatta Club and the St George’s Football Club – the university is also in the process of signing sponsorship agreements with other football clubs in Malta.

AUM recently honoured its student Ali Badawy, who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in sailing. To celebrate this achievement, AUM invited HE Nada Draz, the Egyptian ambassador in Malta, to join it in honouring the Olympic student for his achievements. The event was a significant step for the university in recognizing talented students in both education and sports. AUM will continue to support Badawy and other gifted students in both fields.

In June 2020, AUM founded its own cricket club, recognized by its counterparts in Malta. The AUM club is competing in the Malta T20 cricket league, and they have been doing well so far. They will play in the semi-finals on November 13 – we encourage you to watch the match.

AUM Provost (left), Ali Badawi (centre) with the Egyptian Ambassador in Malta, HE Nada Draz.

Regarding educational support for the community, AUM is collaborating with the Cospicua local council to deliver two public courses, namely ECDL and Maltese Language for Foreigners. Specifically, AUM is providing free lecture halls for the local council’s personnel to deliver the courses, which are part of the Lifelong Learning Programme supported by the Maltese government. Both Maltese and non-Maltese people can participate in this programme at no cost.

In addition, AUM has started a long-time collaboration with Sharpshoot Media to broadcast a live breakfast show from AUM campus. The show hosts three to four guests daily on different topics of interest to Maltese audiences.

Other AUM contributions include supporting St George’s Band Club Orchestra. The Cospicua-based orchestra has recently performed at a wonderful event, and AUM looks forward to sponsoring its performance at many more such events.

AUM values Malta’s history and wants its faculty and staff both to deepen their awareness of the nation’s cultural heritage as well as engage with the local community. Toward that end, the university regularly organises different cultural activities for faculty and staff. The most recent activity was a walking tour around Mdina and Rabat. Even the Maltese members of staff have learned something new about Malta’s rich history. Encouraged by the positive feedback, AUM will continue to organize these kinds of activities for its faculty and staff.

AUM is a private educational institution whose aim is both to educate and support local and international students and to welcome and benefit the neighbouring community.