As Part of Kind’s – Auto Sales Ltd 90th anniversary celebrations, the company has paid for the restoration of a rare and valuable book at the National Library. The chosen book for conservation is a large folio portolan titled Carte de la Mer Mediterranée, Marine published in Marseille by Joseph Roux, in 1784. This donation is one of four that Auto Sales Ltd has planned to make during this anniversary year. These donations will be made to NGOs active in the medical and special needs area, to NGOs promoting Maltese culture and to those operating in the Maltese heritage sphere.

The restoration of this rare book is Auto Sales Ltd’s small contribution towards preserving Maltese heritage.