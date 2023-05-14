Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi comfortably held off sprint winner Jorge Martin to take victory in the 1,000th MotoGP event at Le Mans on Sunday.

A number of race favourites such as world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who started on pole, and six-time champion Marc Marquez crashed out in a chaotic race, allowing Johann Zarco to complete the podium on his home track.

Bezzecchi, however, on a Ducati, showed total control once he hit the front to claim his second MotoGP win, following his victory in Argentina last month.

The 24-year-old, who only stepped up from Moto2 at the start of 2022, is now just one point behind championship leader Bagnaia who came under investigation for his part in the crash that took him out of the race as well as Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

