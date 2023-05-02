A man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday evening after throwing items said to be shotgun cartridges into palace grounds.

The man was carrying a bag which was destroyed in a controlled explosion as a precaution. Police said the incident was not terror-related

The man was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The king was not at the palace at the time.

Security is especially high around the palace ahead of the coronation of King Charles III this Saturday.