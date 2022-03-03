Former Scotland striker David Goodwillie, found by a civil court in 2017 to have raped a woman, has been banned from third-tier Clyde’s stadium by its owners.

The 32-year-old striker rejoined the Scottish club on loan this week following uproar over his recent move to Raith Rovers.

Fans and sponsors of Raith were furious the club had signed Goodwillie, who had been playing for Clyde before his move in January.

