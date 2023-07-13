MARIBOR 1

Brnic 67 pen.

BIRKIRKARA 1

Mbong 31

A controversial second-half penalty denied Birkirkara from securing a precious win in Slovenia as Maribor grabbed a 1-1 draw in Ljubljana.

Paul Mbong seemed to have given the Maltese a precious win but Brnic’s goal from a very dubious penalty left the tie wide open, albeit the Stripes would have felt that they deserved more.

Birkirkara started the match playing diligently as they were happy to soak up the pressure of their opponents and try and hit them with quick forays.

Maribor had the first chance when from a free-kick Jakupovic fired just over.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com