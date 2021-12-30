Thomas Tuchel was left fuming at refereeing decisions in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Brighton and insisted it is “stupid” to think his depleted side can compete for the title after they fell further behind leaders Manchester City.

Danny Welbeck’s injury-time goal, nodded in from a Marc Cucurella cross, cancelled out Romelu Lukaku’s first-half header at Stamford Bridge and left Chelsea eight points behind Pep Guardiola’s side in second place.

The Blues, already depleted by COVID-19 and injuries, also lost Reece James and Andreas Christensen to hamstring and back problems respectively, but it was the refereeing that most irked Tuchel.

