The planning appeals tribunal has revoked a permit for an 81-room five-star hotel to replace the old Tattingers nightclub in Rabat and called for a new case officer’s report to be drawn up.

During a tribunal sitting on Wednesday, the tribunal decided to revoke the permit on grounds that the project had been approved before geological studies were done.

The tribunal requested the PA to prepare a new case officer report and to hld new studies on "ground Investigation" and "assessment of geotechnical issues", which focus on the geological impact of the development.

Objectors had previously argued that such geological studies could raise design issues which have to be addressed before plans are approved.

The appeal was filed by Din L-Art Ħelwa, Moviment Graffitti, the Archaeological Society and third-party objectors.

In April 2021, the planning authority granted the permit to application (PA/08732/18) on condition that geotechnical studies are carried out and conditions set out by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and Planning Authority are fulfilled.

Following the approval of the permit, NGOs sounded the alarm that the development would have devastating effects on the area.

According to plans, the proposed hotel would have 81 guest rooms spread over four terraced floors and one receding floor, including ancillary facilities such as restaurants, conference areas, a pool at roof level, landscaping works, an entrance forecourt and service areas.

More studies needed

The tribunal made a number of requests to the PA following its evaluation of the development.

It asked the PA for more studies on the impact of the excavation of an underground passage near the Loġġa tal-Palju, to ensure no damage is done to the national heritage.

It asked for the submission of a restoration method statement, which provides detail of the restoration works proposed on a revetment wall.

It also called for the developers to remove any reference to a cistern indicated in earlier plans, on the merit that its existence was not confirmed.

The tribunal also highlighted the need for greater attention to the design of the new hotel, and for more consultation with the design advisory committee and to also accept third parties submissions.

Attached files Planning Tribunal decision