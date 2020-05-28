A board room will be built atop a five-storey office corner block in Valletta after being given the green light on Thursday.

The existing office building is located in a corner with a frontage on Triq tat-Teatru l-Antik and Triq l-Ifran, Valletta.

The area is characterised by similar commercial buildings, with a height that varies between three and six floors, the Planning Authoritysaid in a statement.

The PA had postponed a final decision on the extension of the topmost level after the majority of board members said they will be going against the recommendation by the Planning Directorate to refuse.

At least seven board members had said that apart from the fact that Valletta’s skyline will not be affected with the proposed extension, the rooftops of the city's buildings had already been compromised by other sporadic buildings.

On Thursday the board overturned the directorate’s recommendation after photomontages showed that the boardroom can only be "minimally seen from the top end of Triq l-Ifran".

The board said the room, which has a setback on both roads, will have a "negligible impact on the Valletta skyline".