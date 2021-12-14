A man was injured after a fall at a construction site in St Julian's, police have confirmed.

The incident happened at around noon on Tuesday on Triq Alfred Gauci and the person required the help of emergency responders.

Police said he fell a height of around one storey.

A reader sent in this video of the incident.

No further information on the man’s condition was available at the time of writing.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were dispatched to the scene and rescuers used a cherry-picker to access the site.

A medical team was also on-site together with members of the police’s rapid intervention unit.