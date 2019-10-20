Retail chain The Convenience Shop recorded a strong financial performance in the 11 months up to end of June, registering €24.2 million in revenue and €6.4m in gross profit.

The group released its first interim sixth-monthly results since issuing a fully subscribed bond operated by the Malta Stock Exchange earlier this year.

The Convenience Shop raised €5 million in April through a fully subscribed unsecured callable bond through the MSE’s multilateral trading facility (MTF). The bond was snapped by over 500 investors who will receive a five per cent return between 2026 and 2029.

Since it was launched only 10 years ago the brand has become a success story and one of the island’s leading retail chains. It currently operates 64 outlets, comprising a mix of fully-owned stores and franchisees, in numerous locations around Malta.

