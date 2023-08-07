The Convenience Shop Group has recently implemented the preventive S.A.F.E. programme (Skills For Addiction Free Employees) in collaboration with Aġenzija Sedqa to prioritise the well-being of its employees.

The programme equipped over 50 employees, including heads of departments, managers and supervisors, with valuable knowledge and skills to address addiction-related challenges effectively.

The sessions covered a comprehensive range of topics, including addiction awareness, knowledge of addictive substances, the psychological processes of addiction, as well as crucial skills pertaining to well-being, such as stress management and workplace bullying.

By initiating the S.A.F.E. programme, the company aims to foster a culture of empathy, understanding and proactive prevention within its workforce. The participation of management and decision-makers underscores the company’s dedication to ensuring that every level of leadership is well-equipped to identify and address addiction-related concerns.

We believe that prioritising the well-being of our people is crucial for creating a positive and supportive work environment

From August 1, a radio clip advertising Sedqa’s services is being aired across all The Convenience Shop outlets daily throughout opening hours. The company said this initiative demonstrates its strong support for Sedqa’s awareness campaign and its effort to bridge the gap between individuals in need and the essential services provided by Sedqa within the community.

“We believe that prioritising the well-being of our people is crucial for creating a positive and supportive work environment,” John Muscat Drago, chief people officer at The Convenience Shop Group, said.

“The S.A.F.E. programme has equipped our colleagues with valuable knowledge and skills, empowering them to address addiction-related challenges both at work and in their personal lives. Through our network of 88 outlets, we can aid in supporting even further Sedqa’s vital awareness campaign through the daily airing of the radio clip and hope to make a positive impact within our community.”

For more information about Sedqa’s S.A.F.E programme, visit: https://fsws.gov.mt/en/sedqa/Pages/PreventionProgrammes/SAFE.aspx. For more information about The Convenience Shop Group, visit: www.theconvenienceshop.com/.