The Convenience Shop Group, Malta’s leading food retail chain, will be moving to its new flagship head office in Qormi later this year.

Spanning over an area of 1,350 square metres, the new head office will house a modern 450-square-metre office space, 360 square metres dedicated to a new The Convenience Shop retail outlet, 90 square metres for a family-friendly food court and cafeteria, as well as 450 square metres reserved for other supporting facilities.

The group will be making a high investment in green energy, with the installation of high-end solar panels, water efficiency systems, window screening and airflow ventilation.

The company’s commitment to sustainability is further reflected in the investment in green energy solutions and industry best practices, including energy conservation instalments and the use of environmentally-friendly materials in the construction of the new office. This investment aims to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and actively contribute towards a collective sustainable future.

A spacious garden complete with mature indigenous trees and an outside area has been included in the design, providing a pleasant working environment for both employees and patrons who will be visiting the site.

Further quality-of-life improvements include having the offices pet-friendly for the employees, as well as 36 car parks for convenience and accessibility while reducing parking burdens to the surrounding area.

Besides serving as a new The Convenience Shop retail shop for the locality, the outlet will also double up as an academy and training centre for the group’s 500+ employee base, where recruits are trained in various aspects including shop management, customer service and food handling. The academy, which includes a multifunction room for holistic teaching, will be led by local and internationally qualified trainers and best-in-class international standards.

“The new head office is being built to accommodate the company’s growth and will provide a larger space area for operations. So we naturally find ourselves thrilled to be moving into our brand new location in Qormi heralding the next growth phase for us,” Martin Agius, CEO of The Convenience Shop Group, said.

“These new premises will provide us with the space and facilities we need to continue growing as a company, while also demonstrating our commitment to sustainability and creating a positive work environment for our employees.”

The whole project is expected to be completed and ready for occupancy by September.