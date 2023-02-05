The Convenience Shop (Holding) plc has recently announced that the Malta Financial Services Authority has authorised the admissibility to listing on the official list of the Malta Stock Exchange of 7.7 million shares, at an offer price of €0.97 per share. The offer period is valid from February 1 to March 10, 2023.

A copy of the prospectus relating to the said offer can be downloaded from the company’s website www.theconvenienceshop.com or obtained from authorised financial intermediaries listed in the prospectus.

The Convenience Shop Group traces its origins to 2009, when the first outlet was opened in Żebbuġ under The Convenience Shop brand. Since then, the group has established itself as Malta’s largest network of grocery stores, with 83 outlets strategically spread across 48 localities in Malta and a head count of 750 employees.

In addition to its store network strategy, the group is constantly seeking to improve its product offering and customer experience. It has developed a strong relationship with its over 140 suppliers and presently offers a selection of more than 2,000 brands.

The extended opening hours, wide variety of products and increased presence in various localities continue to make The Convenience Shop stores an attractive shopping destination for the purchase of household goods, with a footfall which exceeded 11.2 million in 2022. This represents a 14 per cent increase compared to the footfall recorded in 2021. The Convenience Shop total store network revenue increased from €59.7 million in the financial year 2020 to €63.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach the €74 million mark in 2022.

The Convenience Shop Group embraces a philosophy which places a strong emphasis on corporate and social responsibility through financial and other support to various NGOs and vulnerable people. One of the first initiatives in this regard was the opening of ‘The Convenience Shop for Puttinu Cares’ outlet in Qormi in 2019, which operates for the sole benefit of the Puttinu Cares Foundation.