Convenience Store outlets are helping to raise money for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation by asking shoppers to donate 20c to L-Istrina at checkout.

Each outlet has mounted posters asking its customers to make the 20c donation as they pay for their groceries inside the chain’s 72 stores across the country.

The initiative is part of a crowdfunding initiative set up to help the MCCFF make up for a shortfall in donations caused by the forced cancellation of fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed strinacrowdfunding.mt, the government-backed initiative has attracted the support of firms such as Gozo Channel, Benna and The Point, among others.

Convenience Shop CEO Martin Agius said: “We are delighted to join the strinacrowdfunding.mt initiative to help a very worthy cause in a year during which fundraising has suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This campaign is not about making huge donations but giving what you can – even if it’s a tiny amount. It’s a collective effort which shows that together we can all make a difference.”

Apart from its fundraising initiative, the Convenience Store group also runs a store in Qormi in conjunction with Puttinu Cares which channels all profits to the charity and supports Caritas and the Malta National Blood Transfusion Service.