Emirates Official Store has just made shopping for Emirates merchandise even more convenient and rewarding. Emirates Skywards members can now shop online for Emirates branded items using their Skywards miles as currency. Members can also earn Skywards miles while shopping, with one mile earned for every $1 spent.

With online shopping on the rise, Skywards members can continue to access and enjoy popular onboard luxuries, like the Emirates Signature Tea and first-class blanket from the comfort and convenience of their homes.

The Emirates official store has over 500 products across travel, adventure, sports, gifts, lifestyle and fashion. Whether customers are looking for a unique Emirates branded gift, travel essentials for future trips, or want to stay connected to the airline by collecting models of Emirates’ iconic aircraft, the vast selection of products aims to accommodate every passion, across all ages.

All Emirates merchandise can be purchased online at www.emirates.store and shipped for a flat rate of $7 in the UAE or $30 worldwide. Currently, customers can receive 80 per cent off shipping costs when they spend over $20.

Customers can find out more about the benefits of Emirates’ loyalty programme and start earning and spending miles by joining for free. Emirates official stores carry the airline’s full range of merchandise – everything from model aircraft, clothing to travel accessories and children’s items.

Since its inception, Emirates official store has grown in both range and popularity, and can be found being used, worn, collected and displayed by its customers and fans around the world.