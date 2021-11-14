Sophie Crouzet, COO of SiGMA Group on what to expect at SiGMA Europe this November, as well as what lies ahead for the company.

SiGMA has a reputation for fantastic networking – what can we expect during the summit?

As an events company, SiGMA has always had a keen focus on bringing people together. SiGMA Europe is a celebration of an industry that has proven itself resilient in the face of two of the toughest years we’ve seen in a long time, so we’re going all out when it comes to creating premier networking opportunities.

SiGMA Europe kicks off with a full day of networking for delegates – with events ranging from the popular Affiliate Padel Tourney to the SiGMA Cup and Gaming Awards evening. In parallel with our flagship expos, we’re also hosting some terrific dinners throughout Malta Week for a top tier crowd. With a similarly busy schedule planned for next year, the near future stands out as anything but boring.

Can you confirm that Akon is attending?

He is! We’re very excited to have him back on the conference stage – find him on the main stage on November 16, where he’ll be discussing Akoin during the DeFi and Emerging Tech conference.

Akon will also be performing on a different stage altogether – fans can catch him on November 17 at the official SiGMA Party, where he’ll be performing at Sky Club alongside football star turned rising DJ Djibril Cissé, Maxence Degrandsart, DJ Ruby, and a troop of electrifying cyber dancers.

How will this event differ from previous SiGMA expos?

This is the first time we’ve ever held three major expos in the same week and under the same roof – in fact we’ve had to build an extra tent at the MFCC to accommodate the interest. The benefits for cross-pollination are huge, and we can’t wait to see this convergence of ideas, debate, and networking take place. I think it’s fair to say this is going to be the mother of all conferences.

What stand-out moments should we be on the lookout for during Malta Week?

Esports is one of the fastest growing verticals out there right now, so we’re excited to bring this billion-dollar ecosystem to Malta Week. Located at the heart of the expo, the Esports Village is a large arena devoted to a series of electric live and virtual tournaments, including a 16-team Counter Strike and Fifa. A Simulation Racing tournament is expected to be a huge draw for companies attending SiGMA. Taking place in the Esports Arena – a dedicated space just outside the main expo floor, gaming companies will be in with a chance to win substantial prizes from a €15k prize pool during the three days of competition.

The Esports Arena, where a number of high-profile guest players are scheduled to make an appearance, promises to go down in history – expect a buzzing atmosphere lit up by lasers and LCD screens. From behind the smoke 10 players will dominate the stage as they face off against each other in an epic battle of skill and luck.

We’re also bringing back the popular Startup Pitch, where 10 of the best entrepreneurs and startups battle it out in the hopes of launching their unicorn journey. In addition to high visibility at the Startup Village, up-and-coming startups attending Malta Week will also be in the running to benefit from the SiGMA fund - an investment worth up to E500,000.

Looking to the future - what’s in the pipeline for SiGMA?

We’re looking forward to exploring the potential new markets have to offer – we’re kick-starting 2022 with several international expos, with key locations set for Africa, Canada, Ukraine, and Dubai. That being said, we’re not just there to organise events but to help shape the industry and foster economic growth. Which is why we’re also working on SiGMA College – an accredited and free e-learning course. Key topics will leverage the company’s vast network and knowledge pool to build a number of courses that offer a comprehensive overview of the gaming and emerging tech sectors.