Curator RODERICK CAMILLERI talks to the artist about her medium and her current exhibition Seħer il-Baħar.

Seħer il-Baħar, Anna Galea’s new exhibition, is currently showing at the Malta Society of Arts until November 24, marking a new direction in the artist’s work.

The Shore

Of all the water-media, such as ink, gouache and acrylic, watercolour presents distinctive qualities. It has always been a special medium for articulating spontaneous expression, fluidity and immediacy.

The way water and pigment fuse and respond on paper and convey the gestural strokes and the diffusion of colour blotches makes such a medium ideal for brisk artists.

Alka in Still Waters

Unsurprisingly, distinguished artists like J. M. W. Turner, William Blake, Emile Nolde and Paul Klee, to mention only a handful of geniuses, exploited the redolent and evocative possibilities of watercolours to externalise the quickening of their deep-seated emotions and ideas.

This interview discusses the medium with Galea, an established artist who has worked extensively in watercolours for over three decades.

RC: What led you to nurture this special relationship you have with the medium of watercolour?

AG: The initial reason for choosing watercolour was a very practical one. It all started when my children were still toddlers running around me. I thought it was the ‘safest’ and ‘cleanest’ medium to work with. However, with time and practice, I discovered its endless potential, unique characteristics and unforgiving challenges.

Openings

I realised that watercolour is not just ideal for romantic landscapes, but also a powerful and intense medium that can produce translucent, iridescent and vibrant images. Once you take advantage of these features, a whole new world opens up.

It offers interesting possibilities. Its irreversibility, especially when applying dark pigments, presents challenges that are next to impossible to alter. In a way, it is like playing chess – you must plan well ahead for what is going to happen.

Alka in Wavy Waters

Its attributes also provide specific unexpected ‘accidents’ which can develop into curious and creative expressions. One must be daring. I am fortunate to have a large studio where I can start on several paintings simultaneously and spread my work to have time to absorb what is happening.

Experimenting and trying different options is an important process. Moreover, another fundamental aspect which leads to good results is knowing when to stop.

RC: The technical aspect is surely an essential element when it comes to execution and experimentation. However, there is also another aspect, namely the visual content, which plays a crucial role in the work of many artists. How do you define your personal work? You dedicated an extensive part of your career to depicting still-lifes, everyday scenes and floral or organic motifs. One can argue that your concern is to translate modest themes into appealing imagery. Why?

Balmy Palms

AG: I think that to produce good art, one must connect with the subject matter and instil an amount of passion in the process as well. Close family members always comment that I am too much of an optimist. Life is too short, and I use my art as a sort of escapism.

I like to be surrounded by beautiful things and, most of the time, I am inspired by nature. The best things in life are there for us to enjoy for free, and I delight in zooming in, exaggerating what hits me and eliminating all the other unnecessary details.

The more my art evolves, the more I realise that less is more. And as I get older, it seems that my work is getting larger in scale. I started with romantic landscapes, then I moved on to work on large paintings of flowers, then focused on still life, and now I am exploring the attributes associated with the sea.

Seħer il-Baħar

RC: Currently, you are featuring a selection of your most recent watercolour, oil and acrylic paintings at the Malta Society of Arts galleries. As you already mentioned, your theme revolves around the sea and aquatic lifeforms. I think that such a topic, in general, presents insightful aspects, especially when one realises that such a natural element is deeply rooted in our visual culture, history, and traditions.

Living on an island surrounded by sea provides intriguing cues which can be developed and explored from different standpoints, both visually as well as conceptually. However, oddly enough, only a handful of local artists delve into this vast topic. Could you tell us what made you choose this topic?

AG: I have always been fascinated by the sea, especially the Mediterranean. It has such an attractive aura, not to mention its beautiful colours. What strikes me most is its visual properties, its ever-changing qualities, its grace and vitality. It is so appealing to me. It provides so many visual and expressive possibilities that instigate different expressions and interpretations.

The Reef

RC: Do you have any particular plans for the future?

AG: I have always loved exploring new and different things. I have lived abroad and travelled extensively, participating in art-related trips all over the world. I was also invited by entities such as the International Watercolour Society (IWS Globe) to conduct masterclass demos; the latest was hosted at the world watercolour convention in Izmir.

I hope I will have other similar opportunities because they inspire me to delve deeper, explore new opportunities, and mingle with renowned international artists.

Seħer il-Baħar, curated by Roderick Camilleri and hosted at the art galleries of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta, is open until November 24. Entrance is free.