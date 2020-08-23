Along the drive towards the ferry in Ċirkewwa one can glimpse a red building along the Marfa coast. This is Wied Musa Battery, more commonly known as Il-Palazz l-Aħmar. The building was erected in the 18th century between 1715 and 1716 by the Order of St John as one of a series of coastal fortifications around the Maltese islands.

During the 19th century, Wied Musa Battery was converted into a hotel until it fell into disuse in the 1990s. It currently lies in reckless abandon in an unfortunate deteriorating state certainly not worthy of the historical building that was built to defend the Maltese shores from enemy troops.

As part of my final thesis following a three-year degree programme specialising in interior design, I focussed on a proposal to convert Wied Musa Battery into a luxury boutique hotel accommodating 30 guests and equipped with various amenities.

My vision for the renovation was to respect the building’s authentic ambiance and make proper good use of its high ceilings as well as restore concealed arches and other architectural artefacts to their former glory.

My main aim was to revive the characteristics of the existing old building and make them flourish with modernised ideas without losing the charm the building has retained throughout the years.

I focussed on creating an experience for the hotel guests that reflects this magnificent historical building’s Mediterranean surroundings.

Since Wied Musa Battery is been classified as a Grade 1 monument according to the Development of Planning Act, it was important not to propose any demolition or alterations that would impair the setting or change the original building’s external or internal appearance; however, additional structures were allowed to be integrated within the existing building to make the layout operational for a hospitality establishment.

Inspiration was taken from characteristics of Mediterranean town houses as well as other palazzos. The fusion of sophisticated minimalism together with the classical style of historical palazzos resulted in one cohesive space reflecting the life and traditions of the Maltese islands.

The best part about a histori­cal building such as Wied Musa Battery are the many wonderful existing architectural and elemental gems and the process of melding them into the fabric of the new design story.

Rebecca Baldacchino completed her Bachelor’s degree in Product and Interior Design at the Accademia Italiana, one of the most prestigious university-level institutions for design, through funding by the Malta Arts Scholarship Scheme.