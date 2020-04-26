A convicted fraudster who was out on bail landed back in the dock on Sunday, facing charges related to a string of 12 fraud cases over the past four months.

Thomas Camilleri, 31 of Gzira, pleaded not guilty to having defrauded 12 persons, mostly taxi drivers and shop-owners, over a four-month span dating back to December.

Prosecuting Inspector Colin Sheldon explained that the first episode allegedly took place on December 22, 2019 with other similar incidents spread over the following weeks, the latest one allegedly taking place on April 22.

The amounts swindled allegedly ranged between €35 and €200, with the total value adding up to €1,118.

Camilleri was also charged with breaching bail conditions, handed down in September 2019, thus risking the forfeiture of the €3250 bail bond.

He was further charged with relapsing.

The court was told that Camilleri had a habit of tricking his victims by ordering goods or services, then vanishing before handing over payment.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri, after hearing submissions by both parties, turned down the request for bail and remanded him in custody.

Lennox Vella was defence counsel.