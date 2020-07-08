A couple who defrauded a five-star hotel in 2012 had their punishment reduced on appeal after the court took note of the fact that the swindled sum had been fully refunded.

Anthony Cassar, 58 and Annabelle Camilleri, 35, had landed a three year effective jail term each upon their conviction before a Magistrates’ Court in 2014, filing an appeal arguing that that punishment was excessive.

A hotel representative had testified, confirming that there was no pending balance and that the amount swindled, exceeding €2329, had been refunded, even if seven years had lapsed since the fraud.

The Court of Criminal Appeal, presided over by Madam Justice Edwina Grima, observed that several witnesses, including prison officials and a probation officer, who explained how Camilleri was striving to put her life back in order while behind bars.

However, more work needed to be done before the woman could be safely reintegrated in society, said the Court, observing that even while in prison, she had been the subject of no less than 20 reports for getting herself into fights and disobeying the rules.

Camilleri’s criminal record signalled some 25 convictions for a range of offences, including theft, forgery and fraud, dating back to 2008.

It appeared that the accused had not yet fully reined in her “chaotic behaviour,” and had wasted a number of opportunities afforded by the courts, observed the Court.

Yet, the fact that the defrauded sum had been fully refunded, was to be taken into consideration and merited a variation in punishment.

For this reason, Camilleri’s jail term was reduced to two years, while her partner, whose criminal record was less tainted, was handed a two-year jail term suspended for four years.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri assisted the appellants.