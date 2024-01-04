An art teacher convicted of sexually abusing a 12-year-old student has been banned from the profession.

Carmel Agius, from Fgura, was jailed in February last year for groping at least one of his pupils during art lessons at school in 2018. He appealed the punishment but his appeal was thrown out and his two-year effective jail sentence was confirmed by a judge.

The 55-year-old has now had his teaching warrant withdrawn by Education Minister Clifton Grima. His name has been placed on the sex offenders register.

He was found guilty of sexually molesting the student who attended art lessons at his studio at the school where he worked.

The court rejected a request for a ban on the publication of the man’s name. However, the name of the State school and the victim’s name were banned from publication.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit heard how the pupil testified before an inquiring magistrate after her mother filed a police report and the police Criminal Investigations Department began investigating.

The girl told the court that, just before the Easter holidays of 2018, around mid-March, she was working on a project on canvas with her art teacher that was intended for the president of Malta.

She said the teacher had told them that if they were not going to complete it, it would affect their final mark and, if they wanted, they could go to the art studio at school to finish it during any free lessons.

The girl said she had a free lesson and went to the art room but found the door locked. She knocked and Agius opened the door for her and locked it behind her.

She said she was standing in front of a large art table when Agius stood behind her and started touching her inappropriately and pressing himself against her. The girl said she showed him that she was uncomfortable with what was happening and moved away.

She revealed what had happened while on holiday with her family after she burst out crying upon seeing an elderly man dancing with a young woman in a film.

The mother filed a police report, prompting an investigation that saw investigators send for over 50 of his private art school’s students.

Agius is facing separate criminal proceedings over more reports that the police received over incidents that took place at Agius Art Studio where he gave private lessons.

Police Inspector John Spiteri prosecuted.