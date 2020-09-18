Ride-sharing company Cool is marking European Mobility Week by incentivising the use of its services aimed at reducing congestion and pollution on Maltese roads.

This year, the EU is seeking to highlight the importance of reducing emissions in transport and promoting an inclusive transport framework involving everyone. The EU is also encouraging people and local authorities across Europe to take steps towards the longer-term goal of a carbon-free continent.

This is a big challenge for Malta, given that according to the National Statistics Office, at the end of June 2020, the number of registered vehicles in Malta stood at 395,413, a staggering increase of 30,000 cars in a mere three years. In view that most trips in Malta are done with just one person in the car, pooling reduces traffic as less cars are needed for more people on the roads.

With this in mind, Cool is celebrating European Mobility Week and encouraging its frequent riders with a special 30 per cent discount on one of the most popular passes – monthly commuter pass.

“We believe that this pass is an ideal option for those commuting to work and back every day,” said Laura Jasenaite, CEO at Cool Ride-Pooling.

“Recent customers’ survey showed us that people need more flexibility to move around in and even more efficient and affordable way, that is why we are offering an additional 10 per cent discount to all this pass users for all other rides within the active Pass period”.

For a special discounted price, it can be purchased only during the Mobility Week which runs through next Tuesday but can be activated anytime in the future.

In its first year of operations, by putting people heading to the same direction on one vehicle, Cool has saved passengers from travelling more than 860,000km in an additional vehicle. This has saved 180 tonnes of CO2 and thousands of hours saved from searching for a parking slot.