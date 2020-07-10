Ride-pooling company Cool is today celebrating its first anniversary, a year in which it began to transform mobility in Malta.

The ride-sharing company has been an instant hit on the island, with the number of customers growing exponentially as the service was extended to cover the whole country.

The service has delivered a multitude of benefits, ranging from independence for youths and senior citizens, a greater sense of safety for women and a reduction in traffic congestion as riders have shifted from driving alone to using the ride-sharing company.

Laura Jasenaite, Cool’s CEO, said: “We’re very happy to see how the local population, notoriously in love with their personal vehicle, has welcomed the idea of shared transportation. People are embracing the idea of reaching their destination without travelling alone and without the hassle of looking for parking. By eliminating single-occupancy vehicle trips, we reduce both traffic and Malta’s primary source of pollution – vehicle emissions.”

Data collected by Cool in its first year of operations shows that its high rate of sharing can reduce traffic in Malta by 15 to 30 per cent.

In its first year of service introduction, Cool has saved Malta’s infrastructure from over 450,000 vehicle kilometres that would have otherwise been travelled by single occupancy vehicles. This has resulted in a reduction of 100,000kg of CO2 from being dispersed in the environment.

Geoffrey Debono, CEO Debono Group, recalled that the decision to launch Cool in Malta fitted perfectly with the company’s mission to redefine the mobility landscape in Malta.

“Surely we all agree that one of the upsides of the recent pandemic was the ability to appreciate what traffic-free roads in Malta look like. Our appeal to the government is to fight the prevailing single-occupancy trend and accelerate a modal shift towards smart and sustainable mobility.”

The company is celebrating this milestone with a specially branded van. Customers who happen to be travelling on this particular van will be getting to their final destination with some special goodies.