COOL is encouraging people to stay safe and enjoy the festive season by making use of its ride sharing services. Malta’s first ride sharing service is enticing people who need to commute to be “COOL and not a fool” especially when it comes to putting a stop to drink driving and avoiding turning a happy moment into a tragic one.

Apart from the peace of mind of not having to drive one’s own vehicle, COOL provides also very affordable everyday transportation services, at anytime and anywhere in Malta – from as low as €3.99. In this way, COOL is contributing to reducing the traffic congestion problem, which inevitably intensifies in the weeks before and after Christmas and the new year period, as well as playing its part in saving our environment.

COOL riders can enjoy several offers during this period. As a Christmas give away, the “Secret Santa COOL Clause” is giving out free codes in exchange of free rides in Malta, with a total of 300 changes of winning. As part of this promo, 30 COOL drivers will be giving out 10 free rides – one per day to lucky users for a period of 10 days. These lucky riders will receive a code from the drivers and the persons have to just enter that code in the COOL app to benefit from the free ride.

Moreover, any new user downloading the app will get Eur5 in free ride credit (€2.5 per ride). In addition, for frequent commuter COOL also offers two monthly or weekly subscriptions which give riders the best value on the market – visit cool.mt/cool-passes. COOL also runs a refer-a-friend scheme via a unique code, which allows the referrer and the friend to receive ride credit.

Ride pooling is a sustainable alternative mode of transport that brings together several passengers travelling towards a similar direction and replaces a large number of private vehicles that would have only catered to the needs of one individual. The main benefit of COOL is to remove the need to constantly use a private vehicle for certain commutes, therefore reducing the number of vehicles on the Maltese roads and tackling the congestion problem. By removing the need for a private vehicle, COOL will also contribute to the replacement of car parks with greener community spaces.

Terms and conditions apply on these offers and promotions.