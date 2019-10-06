Cool, the first on-demand ride-pooling service launched in Malta last July, has launched a new offer that reduces the rate-per-ride to €3.95 from €4.95.

The service promises to help passengers travelling to and from the hospital.

A corner-to-corner service – collecting you from a nearby corner and dropping you to another near your destination – Cool costs €4.95 per ride, bookable via a dedicated mobile phone app.

“We have received very positive feedback from the public so far. As well as avoiding the need to look for parking, people like the price, particularly as it is fixed and un-affected by time of day, time spent in the vehicle or traffic delays,” said Laura Jasenaite at Cool.

“We are currently carrying out around 500-600 trips per day, with most of those trips taking place during peak hours, such as the morning and evening rush hours. This shows that people are using us for their commute, so we are already helping congestion. Having three people in a Cool vehicle means at least two fewer cars on the road, which also goes towards reducing each person’s carbon footprint.”

In order to test the local appetite for such a concept, Cool launched, and still currently operates, in a limited zone comprising Attard, Balzan, Birguma, Birkirkara, Blata l-Bajda, Floriana, Għargħur, Guardamangia, Gżira, Ħamrun, Ibraġ, Iklin, Mrieħel, Kappara, Lija, Madliena, Marsa, Msida, Swatar, Swieqi, Paceville, Pembroke, Pietà, Qormi, San Ġwann, Sliema, St Julian’s, Santa Venera, Ta’ Xbiex and Valletta. As the service becomes more popular, however, Cool plans to expand coverage to the whole of Malta.

“Since parking is tricky both at Mater Dei Hospital and at St Luke’s Hospital, we feel that this is something we can do to give back to the community,” Ms Jasenaite added.

“This way, passengers have the convenience of a cab, especially if they need to carry anything with them (although we advise that if you are taking big luggage, to call and let us know). We hope that it will make getting to and from the hospital much easier, cheaper and more efficient, while also reducing congestion in this crucial spot.”

