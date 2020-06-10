As Malta’s return to normality continues, Cool’s commitment toward efficient means of transport supported by full safety and security is further enhanced.

As more people return to work, visit loved ones or carry out errands, ridesharing is a convenient way to reach the intended destination, saving on quality time without the need to find a secure parking slot.

Following recommendations issued by the health authorities, Cool has made its shared trips safer for its driver and passengers, with the installation of a perspex screen between drivers and riders as well as a physical partition between seats. The company is also limiting the maximum number of riders per vehicle.

Interactions between drivers and customers are reduced to the minimum with cashless payments and avoidance of unnecessary contact in the vehicle, such as luggage help. In addition, every driver is undergoing mandatory temperature checks before commencement of their respective shift. Both drivers and customers are asked to wear facemasks when taking shared rides.

The company is encouraging riders to wash their hands before and after riding, while also limiting contact with exterior and interior surfaces, and avoid eating and drinking while riding. Vehicles are routinely sanitized throughout the day with thorough cleansing at the end of the day.

Cool CEO Laura Jasenaite said: “While the social and economic restrictions experienced during the past few weeks have been challenging for many of us, at the same time they allowed us to witness the advantage of having less polluting cars on the road.

“Single vehicle occupancy is biggest contributor to congestion on the island and through sharing of rides, Cool is helping to reduce the number of cars on the road. At the same time, the safety and security of our drivers and clients is an imperative for us and we have implemented all precautions possible to ensure safer rides for all.”

For more information visit www.cool.mt.