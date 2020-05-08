Ride-sharing company Cool has teamed-up with Caritas during these challenging times to support the Church organisation and its team of volunteers to deliver food for the most vulnerable people in society.

Around 750 solidarity meals are distributed daily to different families around the country who are struggling to make ends meet.

With the current pandemic making life harder for the most vulnerable among us, Caritas’ volunteers prepare hearty meals at five hubs based, in Balzan, Bormla, Iklin, Marsascala and Qawra. Cool is supporting Caritas in delivering a number of these meals to the families themselves in neighbouring localities.

Cool CEO Laura Jasenaite expressed her delight at this initiative: “This whole project is a wonderful show of solidarity where so many people and businesses get together to support those who are truly in need. This is the beauty of Malta, where we all pull one rope in time of need! As a company forming part of Debono Group, which has strong roots to the community, we are truly honoured to give a helping hand to Caritas in the last leg of this whole chain”.

Anthony Gatt, Director at Caritas Malta, said: “In times where companies are seeing significant pressure on their business due to these extraordinary circumstances, we are truly appreciative that a company such as Cool, chose to support society, in a voluntary manner. This is the soul and heart which best describes the Maltese community”.

Cool is also providing free rides to the dedicated volunteers to and from the 111 Call Centre at Mosta Technopark. Scores of people are spending long hours taking calls from the public and the company will keep supporting them in this selfless gesture.

In order to continue ensuring maximum protection for both drivers and passengers, Cool has installed protection screens to increase the separation between the two. The company, which specialises in shared rides, is currently operating single-person rides only, while maintaining the same low tariff applicable for shared trips.