A cool Max Verstappen completed a ‘double top’ for Red Bull in Friday practice for the British Grand Prix with his now-customary calm efficiency before admitting it was “quite a good day for us.”

The defending double world champion and runaway series leader performed with all the authority of any matinee idol on a day when Hollywood came to town with Brad Pitt and Applie Studios beginning filming of their as yet untitled Formula One film.

The 25-year-old Dutchman finished up 0.022 seconds faster than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in second practice, having topped the first session ahead of his Red Bull team-mate and nearest championship rival Sergio Perez.

As Mercedes’ seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, an executive producer for the movie, slithered and bounced around the former wartime airfield and Charles Leclerc, in the second Ferrari, was halted by electrical problems, it was left to a revived Williams to take advantage.

