Halloween night may literally send a chill down your spine as the wind direction is forecast to change to a cooler north-westerly, according to the Meteorological Office.

So, anyone going trick-or-treating in the evening might want to pack a cardigan. The day is expected to be windy but warm, with temperatures of 28°C, but the evening will be fresher, dropping to 22°C.

“Tuesday - Halloween - will be mainly sunny with an increase in high clouds. The wind will be rather strong from the south-southeast veering northwest by evening and continuing to blow from this direction overnight,” the Met Office said.

“The change in the wind direction is expected as a result of a weak cold front passing over the central Mediterranean late on Tuesday, with the northwesterly winds bringing cooler air to the Maltese islands.”

While Halloween night will be a little bit cooler, there is no need to bring out the jackets as yet.

One of the warmest Octobers

October has been one of the warmest on record. The highest temperature, so far, was registered on October 18 at 31.7°C. The mean maximum temperature for this October currently stands at 28.3°C, which is higher than the 1991-2020 climatic norm of 25°C.

However, having a mean maximum temperature that exceeds the norm is not unusual. There were 11 years when October’s mean maximum temperature was higher than 25°C, the Met Office said. Last year the month’s temperature peaked at 28.6°C.

The record for the hottest day in October is currently held by October 1999, with a high of 34.5°C.