The ‘cooling-off period’ is a right consumers have when they shop for products and services through a distance means of communication, such as online or over the phone. Unlike when consumers buy goods and services physically from shops or business premises, when they enter a sales agreement from a distance, they are allowed period of time during which they can change their mind and cancel the sale.

The time during which consumers can cancel a sale lasts 14 days. The date when this period starts depends on whether the sales agreement concerns the purchase of services or physical goods. In the latter case, the 14 days start from the date the goods are delivered to consumers. With regard to services, the 14 days begin on the day the sales agreement is signed.

The law requires distance sellers to inform consumers about these cancellation rights in advance of and upon the conclusion of the sale. If this information is not provided, then the cooling-off period is extended to one year from the date of the contract of sale or to 14 days from the date consumers are duly informed about this right.

When exercising their cancellation right, consumers are not obliged to provide a reason for their decision and should not incur additional costs. The only costs consumers are obliged to pay are those related to the return of the unwanted goods to the seller. However, consumers must be clearly informed about these costs before the sale is concluded. If not, these costs must be paid by the seller.

Should consumers decide to cancel a distance sale, it is imperative that they inform the seller about their decision in writing before the cooling-off period expires. In this way consumers have proof that they cancelled the sale within the stipulated legal limit.

Once a distance sale is cancelled, traders are obliged to reimburse any money paid by consumers within 14 days from the date they are informed of the consumers’ decision. Sellers must also refund the cost of standard delivery for the item. If, however, at the time of purchase consumers chose a more expensive delivery option, the difference in price cannot be recuperated. Traders may withhold the reimbursement until they receive the unwanted goods or until consumers supply evidence of having sent back the goods.

When consumers need to return unwanted items, it is important that they check whether sellers have provided any instructions. Consumers should be aware that the law does not oblige them to return goods in their original packaging, but they are responsible to take all the necessary precautions so that the item does not get damaged on its way to the seller. If a product gets damaged because it wasn’t packaged properly, consumers may have to pay for these damages.

The legislation lists a number of exceptions when the cooling-off period does not apply. In the case of goods, the law exempts: a) products that deteriorate quickly, such as fresh food or flowers; b) personalised or custom-made items; c) sealed goods that are not suitable for return due to hygiene reasons and were unsealed after delivery; d) the supply of newspapers or magazines, exception for subscription contracts for the supply of such publications; and e) digital content which is not supplied in a tangible medium if the performance has begun with the prior express consent of the consumer and his acknowledgement of losing the right of withdrawal.

Regarding services, the right of withdrawal does not apply in case of service contracts that have been fully-performed with the consumers’ express consent and with the acknowledgement of forfeiting the right of withdrawal. It also does not apply with regard to: a) contracts where consumers have specifically requested a visit from the trader for purpose of carrying out urgent repairs or maintenance; and b) the provision of services related to accommodation not for residential purposes; c) transport of goods; d) car rental; or e) services related to leisure activities if the contract provides for a specific date or period of performance.

Besides to these legal exceptions, consumers’ right to change their mind cannot be denied by sellers through illicit return policies. This means that policies claiming that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, items bought online cannot be returned, have no legal basis and cannot be enforced by sellers. Consumers, who encounter such practices may report these traders to the MCCAA through the ‘flag a concern’ form on the authority’s website www.mccaa.org.mt or by sending an e-mail to info@mccaa.org.mt so that these practices may be stopped.

