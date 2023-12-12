FC Copenhagen qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League for the second time in their history on Tuesday thanks to a Lukas Lerager winner against Galatasaray in Copenhagen.

The Danish champions overcame the odds in a group featuring Manchester United and Galatasaray to book their place in the knockout stages for the first time since 2010-11.

Copenhagen finished the night where they started it, in second place, though they ensured qualification in style with a second win of this campaign.

Elsewhere in Group A, Galatasaray dropped into the Europa League playoffs while Manchester United fell out of European competition completely.

