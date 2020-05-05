An international group of researchers, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Malta, are collecting data on people's emotional experiences, feelings and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

The interdisciplinary research team is composed of over 60 members with backgrounds in psychology, psychiatry, public health and the social sciences.

The study seeks to understand people’s emotional experiences during social distancing, to look at the role of prosocial behaviour in helping people cope better during the pandemic, and to examine cultural and individual variation. In just 10 days, our survey has been completed by more than 11,000 people from 100 different countries.

People have reported enjoying the survey with many finding it insightful and cathartic to reflect and share their emotional experiences, while contributing to a greater good.

This study will help in the understanding of cross-cultural differences in the impact of preventative measures and to get a clear picture of the effects of these interventions on the local population. Such data may aid policy for any future lockdown situations.

Anyone over 16 can participate by filling in the survey. Below are the links to the Maltese and English versions of the questionnaire; and you can also fill in the questionnaire in any of the other languages provided.

The survey is also available in Maltese here, and in other languages.