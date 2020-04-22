Two webinars were recently organised for Atlas employees to address the topic of the moment – the COVID-19 pandemic. With 90 per cent of the Atlas Group’s employees working from home, these webinars provided an interactive platform to address the medical and psychological aspects of the current pandemic, especially with the changed dynamic of working from home.

“Atlas holds regular training sessions for all its employees every Wednesday. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, such sessions were held at our offices. However, we had to adapt and, in the last few weeks, we have been holding these sessions via webinars,” said Jackie Attard Montalto, Atlas Insurance chief human resources officer.

The first session consisted of an information-sharing session with Julian Mamo, head of the Department of Public Health at the University of Malta. He explained what COVID-19 is, how can one detect its symptoms, what one has to do and what preventive measures can be taken to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

The second webinar session was also an information-sharing session with clinical psychologist and executive coach Paul Micallef. He guided employees on how to take care of themselves and their loved ones during such challenging times. He spoke about the importance of sticking to one’s usual routine and try to maintain a structured routine for children.