The Association for Consumer Rights (Malta) (ACR) and the Malta Association of Credit Management (MACM) are organising an online webinar entitled ‘Coping with Loans and Debts’ on May 27 between 5.30 and 6.30pm.

Among other topics, the webinar will address issues such as the amount a person should borrow; factors to watch out for when taking up loans/credit; whether the person requesting credit/loan is willing to share personal data with the bank/creditor; how to budget prior to borrowing from the bank or purchase goods on credit; and remedies that a lender may offer in case of arrears.

The speakers will be Josef Busuttil, MACM director general, and Pauline Azzopardi, ACR president.

The webinar, which will be held via Zoom, is free of charge but registration is required on associationforconsumerrights@gmail.com.