Over the past month, toilet paper has become the unlikely candidate to make it to our local red carpet. Talk about humble beginnings! We have all observed the poker-faced (read: exasperated) supermarket cashiers who had to patiently process yet another cartful of the notorious white rolls. And so it does seem as if we are caught up in a national desperate attempt to prevent ending up going around with a soiled patata. God forbid, that would be a sorry state indeed.

While this has naturally been the subject of many jokes, humorous observations and sheer scepticism, it may be worth realising that this behaviour is a survival mechanism and a way in which some people mentally cope with a perceived threat. Similarly, the humour that is associated with panic shopping is another way of dealing with the current situation in an attempt to shift the heavy aura that is hovering around. In order to appreciate the wisdom of the phrase ‘live and let live’, it may be a good starting point to reflect upon and attempt to understand behaviours such as the ones that have been mentioned.

First on the list, there is the anxious attitude that may lead to the stocking up of supplies, presumably in order to prepare for days when one cannot leave the house or when supermarkets have to close indefinitely or run out of items. Authorities have consistently warned us that there is no need for panic shopping or indeed for any change in the regular routine apart from proper handwashing, respectful sneezing and similar guidance.

Yet, a good number of us will continue to indulge in their own disaster preparedness convictions simply due to the fact that some personalities tend to either overestimate danger or else feel helpless in dealing with it. Others partake a determined stance to fight the approaching monster. One way of explaining some of these attitudes may be that which is called the locus of control. This is the degree to which people believe that they have control over the outcome of events as opposed to external forces that tend to be beyond their control (Rotter, 1954).

Simply put, if a person’s locus is conceptualised as being internal, this means that they believe they can, to a large extent, control their own life. Such people often engage in problem-focused behaviours, in other words, efforts at controlling the threat.

On the other hand, a perceived external locus of control points towards the belief that life is controlled by outside factors (faith/destiny) which the person cannot influence. As a result, the individual may unhappily resign to que sera sera with escalating anxiety. These are the two ends of the spectrum and thought patterns are more realistically represented by a continuum of thoughts and matching behaviours.

Moving on, we find those who subscribe to the holier-than-thou mind frame, thus indulging in a quasi-snobbish viewpoint in relation to behaviours such as panic shopping or other hypercautious acts. In truth, a number of the holier-than-thou may actually be secretly questioning whether they should also be shifting into a higher gear of doomsday preparations. Yet, some of them really do float about serenely in the knowledge that whatever happens, their dignity will be intact and that their contribution to the toilet-paper extinction campaign remains a big zero.

Finally, there are those of us who are really and truly more laid back about the whole thing. They are the ones who zenfully stroll along without batting an eyelid, risking the earning of an int ħa ċċaqlaq? scolding from the more hypervigilant ones. If anything, these selected thought patterns and behaviours that can be currently observed around us definitely call for tolerance.

It may be more helpful to view them as ingrained practices routed in personality types rather than superficial reactions to a threat. In this manner, such behaviours can be understood as automatic extensions of one’s personality and probably a repetition of how a person has dealt with previous similar situations in life. Thus, attitudes cannot be simply swayed by arguing in one way or another or by sarcasm and belittling others.

As weird as some behaviours may seem, they are often ways of coping and, unless downright risky, they may be just what is needed to give someone a renewed and much needed sense of security and control.

Paulann Grech is a Lecturer at the Department of Mental Health