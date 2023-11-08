The newly named women’s John Tabone Shield could not have finished in a more emotional way on Sunday as Caffe Moak Luxol triumphed in the final against Starlites JSD to lift the trophy and honour the late Tabone, one of the club’s co-founders who passed away last December.

It was a final which brought to an end Starlites’ unbeaten run and levelled the two teams in terms of trophies won so far this season after the Naxxar side had won the Super Cup in October.

Speaking to the Times of Malta after the victory, Luxol coach Santino Coppa, who like Tabone was a former Malta national team coach and is a household name at the Pembroke club, said he was doubly content with winning the trophy– both to honour Tabone’s memory as well as to give his players some deserved celebration.

