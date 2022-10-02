Women’s title holders Caffe Moak Luxol are set to defend their crown this coming season in the Maltese women’s league, but not before facing Knock Out winners Hibernians on Sunday in the Super Cup final at the Ta’ Qali Pavillion (Tip-off: 2.15PM).

Luxol were all but favourites to win their 14th title, both due to their tough start to the season and eventually the season-ending injury for import player Jennifer Oramas. However, with the help of winter signing Palmira Marcal – who went on to win the Finals MVP award – and a collective effort by the team led by Malta international Josephine Diaby, Luxol managed to put up a late challenge to make the playoffs. While they lost their first outing against strong favourites Hibernians in the playoff finals, they came back to win the rest of their tie.

More details here...