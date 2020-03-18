The lottu, a tradition since 1922 which did not even stop during the war, has now been suspended because of coronavirus.

Maltaco Lotteries said early on Wednesday that the Super 5 (Draw 819) which was scheduled for Wednesday evening, Friday’s Superstar (Draw 77) and Saturday’s Lotto & Quaterno+ (Draw 820) will be postponed to a later date. However, purchased tickets for any of the draws, will remain valid until the draws are resumed.

As for U*BET, any bets placed for events happening after this date are still considered as valid. Settlement and payment of winnings will be possible once the operation is resumed. In case an event is cancelled or postponed, the refund rules will apply.

Sale of all additional Maltco games including Quick Keno, Bingo75 and Scratchers will also be suspended and will resume once resuming the operation.

Consecutive Draw tickets will remain valid for the respective draw numbers as stated on the tickets and will be held once the operation is resumed.

All Maltco points of sale have been closed .

Payment of Winnings

Payment of tickets has been suspended and will be made available again once the operation is resumed. The cashing period of 60 days for winning tickets will be extended to 90 days. The period for claiming winnings may be extended further if required, as circumstances develop.