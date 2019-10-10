Malta’s preparations for Saturday’s EURO 2020 Group F home qualifier against Sweden are in full swing with the players forming part of the national squad training regularly over the past four days.

The team’s build-up continued on Wednesday with a double training session at the Malta FA Training Grounds.

From the initial squad named by Farrugia last Friday, Gżira United wing-back Juan Corbalan and Jean Paul Farrugia, the Sliema Wanderers forward, have been ruled out of the Sweden qualifier as they are still recovering from injuries.

No further replacements are planned for the time being as Farrugia and his coaching staff have a 24-man squad at their disposal.

Young Sliema Wanderers defender Kurt Shaw has been promoted from the Malta Under-21 squad, earning his first senior call-up, while experienced duo, Birkirkara forward Michael Mifsud and Valletta defender Jonathan Caruana are back in the frame for the October qualifiers.

Malta have three points from six matches while Sweden are second with 11 points. Spain lead Group F with a maximum 18 points.

Saturday’s qualifier at the National Stadium (kick-off 20.45) will be followed by the away encounter with the Faroe Islands on Tuesday. Faroe Islands, who have yet to open their account in Group F, meet Romania on Saturday.

While Malta are coming from a narrow 1-0 defeat to Romania in Ploiesti in their last qualifier, Sweden drew 1-1 at home to Norway.

MALTA SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Henry Bonello (Valletta); Justin Haber (Gżira United); Andrew Hogg (Birkirkara).

DEFENDERS

Andrei Agius, Ferdinando Apap, Joseph Mbong (all Hibernians); Steve Borg, Jonathan Caruana, Joseph Zerafa (all Valletta); Karl Micallef (Ħamrun Spartans); Zach Muscat (SC Olhanense, Portugal); Jurgen Pisani (Floriana); Kurt Shaw (Sliema Wanderers); Dexter Xuereb (Mosta).

MIDFIELDERS

Triston Caruana (Ħamrun Spartans); Paul Fenech (Balzan); Jake Grech, Dunstan Vella (both Hibernians); Nikolai Muscat (Gżira United); Rowen Muscat (Valletta).

FORWARDS

Alfred Effiong (Balzan); Luke Gambin (Colchester United, England); Michael Mifsud (Birkirkara); Kyrian Nwoko (Valletta).