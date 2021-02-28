Juan Corbalan has hailed the aggressive approach adopted by his Ħamrun Spartans team-mate in their top-of-the-table clash against Gżira United on Saturday and said that they fully deserved to leave the National Stadium with the three points in the bag.

Goals from Franklin Sasere and debutant Claude Dielna handed the Spartans a crucial 2-1 win over Gżira United that enabled the team to preserve their two-point lead over nearest rivals Hibernians at the top of the standings ahead of next week’s crucial showdown which may well decide where the title will head to come the end of the season.

