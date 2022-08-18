Borna Coric spoiled the return of Rafael Nadal after a five-year absence from the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday with a 7-6 (11/9), 4-6, 6-3 upset victory in the second round.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, who won the Cincinnati title in 2013, was playing his first match in well over a month after withdrawing with an abdominal injury from his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.

“When you come back from injury, if you win the first match things get better,” Nadal said. “That was not the case today.”

Nadal began the season with three titles and 20 consecutive wins but will head into the US Open after only one summer hardcourt match.

“This tournament was difficult for me. He played better,” Nadal said. “It’s difficult to take a lot of positive things from this match.

“I need to practice. I need to return better. That’s the truth.”

