Borna Coric, who only returned in March after missing a year with a shoulder injury, dominated fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to win the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The world number 152 from Croatia dispatched the Greek star 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 to become the lowest-ranked player to ever lift a Masters trophy.

“I have no words, to be honest. It’s just an unbelievable feeling,” the winner said. “I’m just gonna enjoy this.

“I thought I could play well. I was training hard, and I knew I could play good tennis, but to play this level of tennis - I was just not aware.

“I’m just super happy, obviously.”.

Coric lost his only previous final at this level, going down to Novak Djokovic in Shanghai four years ago.

