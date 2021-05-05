Corinthia Hotels will be expanding its operations to New York City with a deal to operate The Surrey once it reopens following extensive refurbishment.

The hotel is located in New York’s luxurious upper east side and is slated to reopen in early 2023.

It was acquired by private investment firm Reuben Brothers in 2020 and will be the first Corinthia-run property in the United States.

The Maltese hotel group have been engaged to operate and manage the hotel, following a similar collaboration with Reuben Brothers for a luxury hotel in Rome.

The Surrey was built in 1926 and is located at the corner of East 76th Street and Madison Avenue, steps away from Central Park. It will have 97 guest rooms including 33 suites and five signature suites and 12 luxury residences.

Casa Tua - known for its restaurant, hotel and private club on Miami Beach, with further locations in Aspen and Paris - will handle the hotel’s food and beverage offering.

Jamie Reuben said that since Reuben Brothers acquired the property, they had been looking for the right partner “who shares both our passion and our vision of reinvigorating one of New York City’s most famous hotels”.

“We trust the Corinthia brand, with whom we have also partnered with on another notable project in Rome, to deliver a current and innovative hotel proposition with an uplifting guest experience, while rejuvenating the properties to their former, historic grandeur.”

Corinthia CEO Simon Naudi said that a presence in the United States has been a goal for Corinthia for many years, especially in New York.

“We look forward to working closely with the Reuben Brothers to restore The Surrey to its former glory in time for its 100th anniversary,” he said.