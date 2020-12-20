Hotel has been named Malta’s leading hotel at the World Travel Awards for the third year running, while the Athenaeum Spa has received accolades in the World Spa Awards and Destination Deluxe Awards

Corinthia Palace in Attard has again been honoured across a series of prestigious international travel awards.

The five-star luxury hotel was voted Malta’s leading hotel for 2020 as part of the 27th annual World Travel Awards, having already received the same accolade for the last two years running.

“We are hugely honoured to receive this highly-esteemed award once again,” Corinthia Palace general manager Adrian Attard said.

“The World Travel Awards recognise only the best of the global travel industry, so to have achieved this award – particularly in this difficult year for travel and tourism – is testament to the hard work and determination by every person in our truly second-to-none team to offer exceptional guest experiences.”

For Corinthia Palace to have achieved all these awards in this banner year for the travel industry is humbling and hugely satisfying

The hotel’s holistic well-being-oriented Athenaeum Spa has also received a number of international accolades since its extensive refurbishment and relaunch earlier this year. It has been named as Malta’s best hotel spa in the World Spa Awards, while also taking second place as ‘New Spa of the Year’ in the Destination Deluxe Awards 2020 – topping other luxury spas nominated in the category hailing from destinations such as Mauritius, Maldives, Japan, the Philippines and Greece.

The Destination Deluxe Awards honour the leaders and pioneers in the wellness and travel worlds such as hotels, spas, treatments, skincare and wellness brands, which drive forward the luxury standard through their quality, transparency and originality. All entities in these industries worldwide are eligible for nomination in the awards, which span 22 categories and are judged by 17 respected industry experts.

“To be celebrated across so many prestigious world travel awards is a feat in itself, but for Corinthia Palace to have achieved all these awards in this banner year for the travel industry is humbling and hugely satisfying,” Attard continued.

“Now with the reimagined Athenaeum Spa, we can proudly hold our place at the forefront of Malta’s travel industry – and the world’s.”

Established in 1968, Corinthia Palace has since become iconic in Malta due to the hotel’s renowned attention to detail and eye for luxury. Beyond the new state-of-the-art spa and the top service quality enjoyed by guests, Corinthia Palace is also well known for offering a five-star dining experience to guests. Its haute cuisine can be enjoyed in any of the hotel’s restaurants, including Villa Corinthia, Rickshaw at Villa Corinthia and The Summer Kitchen.

For more information, visit corinthia.com/palace, @corinthiapalace on Twitter, @CorinthiaPalaceHotelandSpa on Facebook and @corinthiapalace on Instagram.