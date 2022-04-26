Corinthia Palace has earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award and features alongside other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com. Announcing their 2022 Star Awards today, the Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas.

Corinthia Palace is the spiritual home of the global Corinthia brand, redefining quality, style and familial hospitality for more than half a century. The hotel’s magnificent setting beside San Anton Palace and surrounding gardens, offers a tranquil escape from the hubbub of everyday life – yet, with a central location from which guests can easily explore the magic of Malta. With spacious rooms, suites and terraces offering holistic comfort, guests can fully rejuvenate with a visit to the recently relaunched Athenaeum Spa.

A world-renowned gastronomic destination, Corinthia Palace offers mouth-watering culinary experiences within Villa Corinthia, as well as the chance to delight in summer’s delicious ingredients at The Summer Kitchen or to sample flavours from the East at Rickshaw. More recently, the idyllic setting has also welcomed Michelin-starred Bahia Restaurant, and Josephine’s where guests can sip a speciality coffee and choose from a colourful, plant-based menu. All this, delivered with personal and intuitive service that has become the signature of Corinthia Palace.

“Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service, and we are delighted that Corinthia Palace is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list,” said general manager Alexandra Pisani.

“As we look forward to the chapter and the 60th anniversary of Corinthia Palace, this achievement marks another pivotal moment for the team” continued Pisani. “We are dedicated to delivering epicurean excellence and our promise is to consistently provide a high level of personalised service, one that is thoughtful and warm. This is what ensures that our loyal guests return time after time.”

“Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions,” said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer.”

To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com. For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here.