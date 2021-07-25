Corinthia Palace has announced its exciting partnership with gastronomic award-winner Bahia, as it continues to set standards for luxury hospitality in Malta. As part of that partnership, the popular Michelin-starred restaurant will move from its historic, converted townhouse in Lija to a new home on the upper floors of the renowned Villa Corinthia within Corinthia Palace later this year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bahia, which recently earned its first Michelin star, to Corinthia Palace,” general manager Adrian Attard said.

“Bahia’s reputation for exceptional quality, innovative cuisine and service excellence are values long shared by Corinthia and this synergy, as well as our mutual ethos, make this an ideal partnership. Along with the recently reimagined Athenaeum Spa, the addition of Bahia to our portfolio ensures that the Corinthia Palace remains the quintessential address for travellers looking to experience the real Malta.”

Over the past five years, Bahia formed its identity through its creative food, eye for detail and professional and warm service. The chic bistro is known for pushing the boundaries of the dining experience and for the adventurous way it communicates to the market.

“Change is challenging and the decision to move from the place where it all started was not an easy one,” Colin Ciantar, owner of Bahia, notes.

“Nevertheless, we have always pushed ourselves out of our comfort zone. Our meetings with the team at Corinthia highlighted that we shared similar values and, considering its history, the idea of moving to the Villa upstairs was also very intriguing. Although we will miss the space in Lija, we are committed to continue delivering a holistic experience to our diners in a comfortable and contemporary space, both indoors and outdoors. Our skilled team will pursue its journey to bring innovation and respect towards an array of high-quality ingredients while highlighting Malta’s culinary heritage in a contemporary and creative manner.”

As part of the flagship venue and ‘spiritual home’ of the global Corinthia brand, the origins of Corinthia Palace date back to the 1960s, when the founding family set new standards for Malta’s hospitality industry.

Today, the highly acclaimed Corinthia Palace remains synonymous with luxury, style and excellence, in its magnificent original setting beside San Anton Palace. Alfred Pisani, chairman and founder of the Corinthia Hotels, is delighted to mark this new chapter for Corinthia Palace through this partnership.

“Corinthia has always set the pace in global hospitality. Once again, we are pioneering the future by welcoming Bahia as our new, Michelin-starred gastronomic partner,” he said.

“For 59 years Corinthia has been the go-to international destination for culinary and service excellence through Villa Corinthia and our other dining experiences – now, we are taking that concept to the next level.”

More information on Corinthia Palace is available at www.corinthia.com/palace and about Bahia at www.bahia.com.mt.