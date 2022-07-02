Malta’s Corinthia brand will open new hotels in Bucharest, Rome, Doha, New York and Brussels next year and in 2024 but parent company International Hotel Investments (IHI) faces uncertainty over its operations in Russia and Libya.

Details were given in a company statement issued to the stock exchange by IHI covering the period up to December 2021, which was before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

IHI has owned a hotel in St Petersburg, Russia, with an adjoining commercial centre for 20 years. The group also owns a 10 per cent equity share in a hotel and residences project in central Moscow. The combined interest in St Petersburg and Moscow represented approximately eight per cent of the group’s total revenue and assets in 2021.

The Corinthia St Petersburg hotel remains operational but the group said sanctions imposed on Russia and counter sanctions that Russia itself has introduced are being carefully monitored and fully adhered to on the advice of its specialist legal advisers.

IHI said its hotel operating subsidiary CHL has been engaged to operate and manage a Corinthia hotel in New York once it opens following extensive refurbishment in early 2023.

The hotel was acquired by the private investment firm Reuben Brothers in 2020 and is in New York’s luxurious upper east side. It will have 97 guest rooms including 33 suites, five signature suites and 12 luxury residences.

Redevelopment works are also advanced at the former Grand Hotel du Boulevard in Bucharest, which will become the Corinthia Hotel Bucharest when the project is completed in July 2023.

The reconstructed hotel will feature 33 luxury suites as well as a fully restored grand ballroom and various dining and leisure venues.

Also set to open next year will be the Corinthia Hotel Rome, housed at the former seat of the Bank of Italy in Parliament Square.

The property is currently under extensive refurbishment.

It will have 60 guest rooms including a number of suites, two restaurants, bars and lounges wrapped around a central garden. It will also have a spa and other facilities.

IHI said the Corinthia Hotel Brussels is slated for opening 2024. The owner of this investment is NLI Holdings Ltd, in which IHI has a 50 per cent shareholding.

NLI acquired the former Grand Hotel Astoria in Brussels in 2016 for £11 million. Once complete, the hotel will be operated by Corinthia Hotels Limited.

The new hotel will have 126 luxury bedrooms and suites.

The year 2024 will also see the opening of a Corinthia hotel in Doha, Qatar. IHI said CHL signed an agreement with United Development Company (UDC), the Qatari master developer of The Pearl in Doha, to manage and operate a luxury Corinthia hotel being built on UDC’s newest flagship real estate development, named Gewan Island.

The Corinthia Hotel Doha will have 110 guestrooms, a 1,000-person banquet hall, several restaurants, a luxurious spa facility as well as 18 nearby luxury branded villas for sale or lease, a golf course and a beach club, all of which will be also managed by CHL under the Corinthia brand. On its Malta investments, IHI said a refurbishment plan is being prepared for the Corinthia Hotel in Attard.

IHI said that while it continues to operate its hotel in Tripoli, plans for a new Corinthia Hotel in Benghazi have been at a standstill for years now.

IHI added that with its Corinthia brand now firmly established as a luxury operator on four continents and an operating infrastructure capable of further globalising the brand, it has decided to expand into the 4-star sector.

The group’s aim is to launch its new brand by next year.